Murphy’s Pub opening at former O’Leary’s in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The owners of Legends Sports Bar & Grill in Moorhead are opening another business in south Moorhead.

Murphy’s Pub will be located at the old O’Leary’s location at 808 30th Avenue South, which is at the corner of I-94 and 8th Street.

The grand opening of Murphy’s is happening on Saturday, April 10 with musician Rick Adams playing from 8:00-11:00 p.m.

The owners are also planning to open another Legends Sports Bar & Grill at 1500 East Rose Creek Parkway in Fargo sometime in April.

All three businesses are locally-owned and are currently hiring, you can apply here.

