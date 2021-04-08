Advertisement

Fundraiser for 6-year-old battling brain cancer

Benefit for six-year-old Ava Berthiaume.
Benefit for six-year-old Ava Berthiaume.(Lend A Hand Up)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family and friends are raising money for a six-year-old battling brain cancer. This is the second battle for Ava Berthiaume after recently relapsing.

Ava and her mom are at St. Jude’s in Tennessee so Ava can participate in a long-term treatment trial. Being 1,000 miles away from home is tough, and with mom not being able to work, bills are piling up.

Here at home, friends are hosting an online auction and raffle to help the family out. Lend A Hand Up is also boosting proceeds 20% up to $5,000 to make donations go further.

The online auction is live and goes until Friday, April 9 at 3:00 p.m. They’ll hold a virtual raffle drawing on Facebook live at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.

If you’d like to help out Ava, there are several ways you can donate:

  • Check out the live auction on the Lend A Hand Up website.
  • Purchase a $10 raffle ticket by emailing ashleyruther@yahoo.com or stopping by Drekker Brewing on Thursday, April 8 between 5:30-8:00 p.m.
  • Make a donation online.
  • Send cash or checks payable to “Ava Berthiaume Benefit Fund” to Gate City Bank at 3909 13th Ave. S. in Fargo, 58103

