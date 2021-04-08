Advertisement

Dilworth to consider limit on pets per household

Jackie, a 5 year old female cat is this week's Pet Project feature.
(Alaska SPCA Adoption Center)
By Mike Morken
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - How many is too many, when it comes to dogs and cats in a home? Dilworth leaders will consider a proposal next Monday (April 12th) to limit the number per household. The proposal calls for no more than four or more dogs or cats or a combination of both. It does provide for an exception for sheltered and or abandoned animals, if the owners apply for a permit through the police department. If approved, it would align with what Moorhead already has on its books.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
ND man sentenced for bank fraud and stealing livestock
Photos of elk poached near Keene, ND.
Reward increased for information about ND elk poaching
Man seriously injured in early morning crash near Thompson, N.D.
vnl logo
Symptoms from COVID-vaccine vary; FM health care officials react

Latest News

WOMAN SCAMMED OUT OF NEARLY $7,000
Scammers Steal Nearly $7,000 From Detroit Lakes Woman
SWAT conducting routine training
Point of View April 8 - Part 2
Point of View April 8 - Part 2
6:00 PM News April 8- Part 2
6:00 PM News April 8- Part 2
6:00 PM Sports April 8
6:00 PM Sports April 8