Dilworth to consider limit on pets per household

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - How many is too many, when it comes to dogs and cats in a home? Dilworth leaders will consider a proposal next Monday (April 12th) to limit the number per household. The proposal calls for no more than four or more dogs or cats or a combination of both. It does provide for an exception for sheltered and or abandoned animals, if the owners apply for a permit through the police department. If approved, it would align with what Moorhead already has on its books.

