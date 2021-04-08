Advertisement

Child air-lifted after being rescued from house fire in Verndale

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERNDALE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler and her mother were both hurt in a house fire in Verndale, Minnesota.

Firefighters received the emergency call just after 9:30 on Wednesday night that a home in the 400 block of Brown Street NW was on fire and a child was trapped upstairs.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from an upstairs window. Several attempts were made to locate the child, but heat and smoke made the area inaccessible.

The Verndale and Wadena Fire Departments were able to rescue a one-year-old child through an upstairs window. She was taken by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The child’s mother was also treated for smoke inhalation and burns after trying to rescue the child.

