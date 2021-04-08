Broadway Square will be wild today for National Zoo Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Broadway Square will be a little wild later on this afternoon.

Broadway Square and the Red River Zoo team up to share the magic of the zoo with kids, adults and animal lovers of all ages.

Stop by The Square and visit some special zoo animal guests, hear from professional zoo employees about the realities of their jobs, touch the biofacts (exoskeletons, etc.), sign up to volunteer at the zoo and participate in animal-related coloring and sensory activities.

Additional information on zoo programs, memberships, and other ways to help support the zoo will also be available.

Event highlights include:

Animal Guests - Including Arya (a domestic ferret) and a snake (either Maizey, an albino corn snake, or Monty the ball python)

Biofacts - exoskeletons and other animal artifacts attendees can touch

Tales from Zoo Professionals - Including Sally Jacobson (Red River Zoo executive director), Dr. Tom Colville (Red River Zoo veterinarian), and Emily Swenson (Red River Zoo zookeeper and training coordinator)

Volunteer Sign-Up Opportunities

Coloring Activities

The free event will go from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Broadway Square. It will be at the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue at the base of the Block 9 building.

