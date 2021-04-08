Advertisement

Barnesville police warn of people walking off with coolers for school lunches

Barnesville, MN Police badge
Barnesville, MN Police badge(Barnesville, MN Police)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNESVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Barnesville Police say they’ve been taking more reports of people losing their coolers after leaving them at the end of their driveways for school lunches.

The department posted on Facebook saying police believe people coming to town for clean-up week are taking the coolers, thinking they’re trash.

Authorities offer a couple ideas to help stop the thefts: Don’t put out a cooler, attach the cooler to a tree or mailbox, or make a sign letting people know what the cooler is used for.

While some may still walk off with the coolers after using these prevention tips, it should lessen the likelihood.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
ND man sentenced for bank fraud and stealing livestock
Man seriously injured in early morning crash near Thompson, N.D.
Photos of elk poached near Keene, ND.
Reward increased for information about ND elk poaching
Dog Attacked
Fargo Woman Searching For Witnesses After Her Dog Was Attacked

Latest News

Scoop N Dough
Scoop N Dough is coming to south Fargo
Benefit for six-year-old Ava Berthiaume.
Fundraiser for 6-year-old battling brain cancer
Child air-lifted after being rescued from house fire in Verndale
Mr. Food - Lemon Poppyseed Bread - April 8
Mr. Food - Lemon Poppyseed Bread - April 8
Noon News Part 2 - April 8
Noon News Part 2 - April 8