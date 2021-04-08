Barnesville police warn of people walking off with coolers for school lunches

BARNESVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Barnesville Police say they’ve been taking more reports of people losing their coolers after leaving them at the end of their driveways for school lunches.

The department posted on Facebook saying police believe people coming to town for clean-up week are taking the coolers, thinking they’re trash.

Authorities offer a couple ideas to help stop the thefts: Don’t put out a cooler, attach the cooler to a tree or mailbox, or make a sign letting people know what the cooler is used for.

While some may still walk off with the coolers after using these prevention tips, it should lessen the likelihood.

