Anonymous Donors Send Detroit Lakes High School Students To Prom For Free

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Detroit Lakes High School students are attending the prom this year, free of charge, thanks to anonymous donors.

Last year, students at the high school could not have a prom due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We had some community members reach out to us saying they wanted to make this year extra special because it’s so special we even get to have a prom,” said Samantha Link, the prom advisor and 9th grade English teacher at Detroit Lakes High School.

This year will be special because of the generosity from a group of donors.

“They offered to raise money anonymously and put it towards, first and foremost, making sure every single student gets to come for free,” said Link.

The $5,000 donation is also helping create a memorable experience for the students.

“That money helps us by making sure we can have decorations and food, and beverages,” Link expressed.

The good news has already spread throughout the school.

“I’ve heard snippets in the hall that they’re excited the tickets are free this year and it just makes it easier for them in general,” said Link.

Prom tickets typically cost $50, but due to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, the school was already planning to make it affordable.

Link shared, “we know families are struggling and we just want every kid to be able to come.”

Thankfully, the generous donation took care of the worry of students not being able to attend.

“I think it speaks volumes of our community members’ support to the Detroit Lakes High School. We greatly appreciate it. It’s made it easier for us,” Link said.

Prom is less than a month away and the hope now is students have the experience of a lifetime.

“The message to the students is to just have fun and be safe.”

