201 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 201 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,468 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 66 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.42 percent.

There are now 1,236 active cases in North Dakota, with 33 patients hospitalized.

