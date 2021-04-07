Advertisement

Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twitter won’t host old tweets from former President Donald Trump’s now-suspended account on its social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently,” a Twitter representative said Wednesday.

Twitter said it has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve the tweets.

NARA has done that in the past with government Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Dog Attacked
Fargo Woman Searching For Witnesses After Her Dog Was Attacked
Bishop John T. Folda
Fargo Catholic Diocese reinstates obligation to attend mass
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND
Fire danger graphic
Burning leaves leads to fish house, shed & woods fire

Latest News

DLHS PROM FOR FREE
Anonymous Donors Send Detroit Lakes High School Students To Prom For Free
Chauvin trial: Defense attacks "I can't breathe"
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction
President Joe Biden says middle class Americans are helping to grow the economy.
Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss
News - 6:00PM News April 6 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News April 6 - Part 3