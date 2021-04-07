Thrifty White Pharmacy offering thousands of vaccine appointments around the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been looking for a place to get your COVID-19 vaccine, Thrifty White Pharmacy has over 2,000 appointments available in both Minnesota and North Dakota.

The majority of the appointments available appear to be for the two-shot Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for use in adults.

Appointments are available to anyone 18 and older (or 16 and older if the appointment is for the Pfizer vaccine). You must be a North Dakota resident to get your shot in the state, unless your place of employment, primary care provider, or secondary residence is in North Dakota. Students at North Dakota schools, colleges and universities can also get vaccinated in the state. Thrifty White is offering the vaccine to anyone in Minnesota regardless of residency.

As of 1 p.m. on April 7th, appointments are available in the following cities:

Minnesota:

Ada, MN

Bagley, MN

Baudette, MN

Bemidji, MN

Crookston, MN

Detroit Lakes, MN

Fergus Falls, MN

Hibbing, MN

Madison, MN

Morris, MN

Perham, MN

Red Lake Falls, MN

Slayton, MN

Thief River Falls, MN

Virginia, MN

Warroad, MN

Westbrook, MN

North Dakota

Bismarck, ND

Devils Lake, ND

Dickinson, ND

Fargo, ND

Grand Forks, ND

Lisbon, ND

Minot, ND

Valley City, ND

Wahpeton, ND

Click here to make an appointment, sign up for their waitlist, or see more information.

