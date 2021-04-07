Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
FARGODOME
Maroon 5 Concert Cancelled
Protest turns violent in Downtown Fargo on May 30. 2020.
Moorhead man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison following Fargo riots
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND

Latest News

Dog Attacked
Fargo Woman Searching For Witnesses After Her Dog Was Attacked
The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Chair honoring Jefferson Davis apparently stolen from Alabama cemetery, held for ransom
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy's life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
Point of View April 6 - Part 2
Point of View April 6 - Part 2