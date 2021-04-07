State to get $14.6 million for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota will receive more than $14.6 million in federal aid to expand access to coronavirus vaccine, particularly among minorities.

The funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is part of $3 billion being distributed across the country for vaccination efforts. The CDC says most of the money must go to support local health departments and community-based organizations, and be used for efforts intended to increase vaccine access among minority populations, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Officials say that might include training people to conduct door-to-door vaccine outreach and help people sign up for shot appointments.

