Reward increased for information about ND elk poaching

KEENE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department continues to look for who illegally poached two elk near Keene, ND in February.

Game and Fish officials increased the reward to up to $3,600 for information that leads to the conviction in the poaching case. They say two bull elk were shot and left in a field near the intersection of 40th Street and 109th Avenue NW, north of Keene.

The two bulls were mostly likely shot in the afternoon or evening of February 17, 2021. One of the bulls had its head removed and one was left intact. Game and Fish officials say no meat was taken off either animal.

If anyone has any information about the illegal poaching, you’re asked to contact the Report All Poachers hotline at 701-328-9921. Individuals can remain anonymous if they choose and are eligible for a reward if a conviction is made based on information they provide.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.