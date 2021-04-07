Men wanted for murder in Bismarck arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A traffic stop near the Douglas Port of Entry leads to the arrest of two men wanted for a homicide in Bismarck, North Dakota.

According to the Douglas Police Department, on April 1 around 8:20 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation approximately 100 yards from the U.S.-Mexico border.

A background check revealed passengers Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans were wanted for a homicide. Officials say the pair entered a Bismarck, ND apartment on March 28, shot and killed a 26-year-old man, and injured a 29-year-old man.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

Evans is accused of murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and wearing a mask during the commission of a criminal offense. Hartson is accused of murder.

Both men are being held at the Cochise County jail in Bisbee awaiting extradition back to North Dakota.

