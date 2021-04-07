Advertisement

ND man sentenced for bank fraud and stealing livestock

Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is sentenced to four years in federal prison for bank fraud and stealing livestock.

Kelly Glatt, a 39-year-old from Mandan, was also ordered to pay $1.84 million in restitution.

Glatt took out a $1.5 million loan to buy cattle and livestock-related supplies, then hid personal assets and fraudulently filed a lien in another person’s name. Court documents allege Glatt told another man “I believe I was just able to rob a bank without using a gun.”

Prosecutors say Glatt also took custody of multiple other people’s cattle as either a caretaker or partner, then illegally transported the animals across state lines.

U.S. Attorney Nick Chase said, “The defendant took advantage of and defrauded both hardworking ranchers and a North Dakota financial institution.”

Officials say the crimes took place between February 2014 and July 2017.

