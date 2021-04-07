More than 100 meals given out in West Fargo Schools lunch repack program

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District says their Lunch Repack Program in March was a success. More than 86% of the repacked servings were claimed by students in the one-month pilot.

From March 8-31, West Fargo Schools repacked leftover meals from the district’s Food Service Department and distributed them to students through the Liberty Middle School food pantry program.

Leftover menu items were packaged in microwave-safe containers donated by Power Plate Meals. The portioned meals were cooled, labelled, and frozen before their final delivery to the Liberty Middle School.

A total of 134 servings were repackaged and 116 were claimed by the last day of the pilot program. The school’s food pantry will continue to disperse the remaining 18 frozen, repacked meals through the end of the year, or until they are all claimed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.