Advertisement

More than 100 meals given out in West Fargo Schools lunch repack program

West Fargo Public Schools Lunch Repack Pilot Program.
West Fargo Public Schools Lunch Repack Pilot Program.(West Fargo Public Schools)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District says their Lunch Repack Program in March was a success. More than 86% of the repacked servings were claimed by students in the one-month pilot.

From March 8-31, West Fargo Schools repacked leftover meals from the district’s Food Service Department and distributed them to students through the Liberty Middle School food pantry program.

Leftover menu items were packaged in microwave-safe containers donated by Power Plate Meals. The portioned meals were cooled, labelled, and frozen before their final delivery to the Liberty Middle School.

A total of 134 servings were repackaged and 116 were claimed by the last day of the pilot program. The school’s food pantry will continue to disperse the remaining 18 frozen, repacked meals through the end of the year, or until they are all claimed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Dog Attacked
Fargo Woman Searching For Witnesses After Her Dog Was Attacked
Bishop John T. Folda
Fargo Catholic Diocese reinstates obligation to attend mass
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND
Fire danger graphic
Burning leaves leads to fish house, shed & woods fire

Latest News

DLHS PROM FOR FREE
Anonymous Donors Send Detroit Lakes High School Students To Prom For Free
News - 6:00PM News April 6 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News April 6 - Part 3
Point of View April 7 - Part 2
Point of View April 7 - Part 2
Point of View April 7 - Part 3
Point of View April 7 - Part 3
Point of View April 7 - Part 1
Point of View April 7 - Part 1