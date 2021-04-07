Advertisement

Migrant boy in tears found by Border Patrol amid reports of families ‘self-separating’

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amid reports that families are “self-separating” at the border in hopes of getting their children into the United States, Customs and Border Protection has released a video showing an abandoned migrant child to underscore the dangers faced by unaccompanied children.

Border Patrol says the 10-year-old boy was found alone and crying in a field April 1 after being left by the group he was traveling with. In the video, the boy tells a Border Patrol agent in Spanish that he was looking for them because he didn’t know where else to go and was also afraid of being kidnapped.

According to Brian Hastings, CBP’s chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley sector, the boy had been traveling with about 80 other individuals, without parents. He had been left for approximately four hours.

“When he woke up, he didn’t know where he was or where to go or what to do,” Hastings told CNN.

The boy was still in CBP custody as of Monday while the agency worked to turn him over to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The full circumstances of the case aren’t known, including how and why he came to the U.S. or if this was a case of self-separation.

Border Patrol says some migrant families are self-separating in Mexico after being expelled from the U.S., so their children can cross back into the U.S. alone.

Because of the surge at the border, the Biden administration has been following a Trump-era health law, known as Title 42, that allows federal officials to expel migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government is allowing unaccompanied children to stay in U.S. custody.

From Feb. 24 to March 23, Border Patrol saw 435 of these incidents in the South Texas region.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Bishop John T. Folda
Fargo Catholic Diocese reinstates obligation to attend mass
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND
Fire danger graphic
Burning leaves leads to fish house, shed & woods fire
Moorhead Public Works building at 700 15th Avenue North.
One person injured by equipment at Moorhead Public Works

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
With COVID-19 vaccinations opening the possibility of travel to millions more Americans each...
Will travel costs change as vaccines roll out?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access
Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
ND man sentenced for bank fraud and stealing livestock