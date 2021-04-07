Man seriously injured in early morning crash near Thompson, N.D.

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was seriously injured in a rollover crash near Thompson.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 3 a.m. on April 7th at 6th Avenue NE and 8th Street NE, about 7 miles SE of Thompson.

22-year-old John Anchondo of Crookston, M.N. was heading east when he left the roadway. He overcorrected, swerving onto the road and back off of it again. He lost control of the car and it began to flip end over end before coming to rest in a ditch.

Anchondo was taken to Altru Hospital and is being treated for his injuries there.

The NDHP says there are charges pending for this crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.