Internet is down at all Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Davies Assistant Principal Dale Miller sent an email out to parents Wednesday afternoon explaining that some teachers may have difficulty connecting to Wednesday night’s virtual parent teacher conferences because the internet is down for all Fargo Public Schools.

Assistant Principal Miller says instead of rescheduling the conferences, all teachers have been sent home to use their home internet to connect to those parents who have signed up.

Miller adds that for if whatever reason the teacher is unable to connect to your meeting, that teacher will try to connect with you with a phone call or an email within the next 48 hours.

There is no word yet as to when the internet within the district will be back up and running.

