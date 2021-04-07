Health officials urge parents to Spot the Signs after elementary students caught vaping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health says elementary students have been caught vaping in Cass County, and are encouraging parents to learn how to spot the signs. The “Spot the Signs” campaigned launched this month to educate parents and children.

Health officials say kids are getting sneaky and can vape in the car without parents even noticing. They call it “zeroing out”, where kids hold the vapor in their lungs long enough for the scent and cloud of vape to disperse.

Fargo Cass Public Health shared the following signs that parents can keep an eye out for:

Unexplained sweet or fruity smells

Frequent headaches or nausea

Moody, anxious or impulsive behavior

Unfamiliar batteries, chargers, USB

Discarded pods or disposable devices

Device plugged into back of videogame console

Vape hidden between mattress & box spring

Declining academic or athletic performance

Dull sense of taste, asking for spicier foods

Out of breath

Dizziness

The Spot the Signs campaign also educates parents and kids about spotting nicotine addiction. Your child may be addicted if:

Can’t leave the house without vape

Anxiety if vape isn’t nearby

Need a hit to calm down

Distracted by strong cravings

Wake up at night to vape

Headaches, jitters and crabbiness when cutting back

Fargo Cass Public Health says the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System found 1 in 3 North Dakota teens have vaped. Check out SpotTheSigns.net for more information about vaping or to get help quitting tobacco products.

