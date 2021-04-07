Advertisement

Grand Forks Fire Causes $200k In Damages

GF Fire
GF Fire(None)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire in Grand Forks caused $200,000 in damages Tuesday afternoon due to careless use of smoking materials. It started just before 12:30 p.m. at 3506 Cherry Street. Crews extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes, and no one was hurt. The structure sustained significant fire damage to the roof and second floor, with water and smoke damage throughout the rest. Displaced tenants are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

