Country superstar Eric Church coming to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church is coming to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

The concert will be October 1st, 2021.

Tickets go on sale, Friday, May 7th at 10 am.

The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022.

The 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church has spent the past year releasing new music at a relentless pace; providing a glimpse into the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day – including current Top 15 single “Hell of a View” – while sequestered in a rural North Carolina cabin, and fueling speculation of his highly anticipated new three-part project, Heart & Soul, set for release this month.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.