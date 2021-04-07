Advertisement

Country superstar Eric Church coming to Grand Forks

(KOTA)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church is coming to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

The concert will be October 1st, 2021.

Tickets go on sale, Friday, May 7th at 10 am.

The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022.

The 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church has spent the past year releasing new music at a relentless pace; providing a glimpse into the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day – including current Top 15 single “Hell of a View” – while sequestered in a rural North Carolina cabin, and fueling speculation of his highly anticipated new three-part project, Heart & Soul, set for release this month.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Bishop John T. Folda
Fargo Catholic Diocese reinstates obligation to attend mass
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND
Fire danger graphic
Burning leaves leads to fish house, shed & woods fire
Moorhead Public Works building at 700 15th Avenue North.
One person injured by equipment at Moorhead Public Works

Latest News

Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
ND man sentenced for bank fraud and stealing livestock
Buzi Bus: Former NDSU students give more than 5,000 rides to keep drunk drivers off the roads
Man seriously injured in early morning crash near Thompson, N.D.
Buzi Bus
News - 10:00PM News April 4 - Part 1 - clipped version