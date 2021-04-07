Coronavirus cases increase in Clay County after spring break

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials are running into a new issue; getting vaccines used after receiving them.

CCPH received 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses last week and is averaging the same amount for this week. CCPH officials say they have not wasted any doses.

Within Clay County, 33.8% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 22.4% has completed the series. 42.4% of people aged 50 to 64 has received the first dose and 72.3% of those over the age of 65 has also received the first dose. Clay County officials have administered doses to 10,897 people in the community.

Cases in Clay County continue to increase. Last week, it was people between the ages 15 to 19. This week, it is those between the ages of 20 to 24. Officials are still concerned about the UK variant strain, especially as restrictions are continuing to be more relaxed.

“We are increasing with active cases which is what we predicted with many of the events going on,” said Kathy McKay, Public Health Administrator. “We have sporting events, spring break, and gatherings that are occurring, so we are seeing an uptick in active cases.”

Health officials are continuing to contact legislation to get the 72-hour window of the vaccine administration extended.

