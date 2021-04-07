Advertisement

CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain of coronavirus circulating in the United States.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

Walensky says new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and day care centers. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sport activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Bishop John T. Folda
Fargo Catholic Diocese reinstates obligation to attend mass
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND
Fire danger graphic
Burning leaves leads to fish house, shed & woods fire
Moorhead Public Works building at 700 15th Avenue North.
One person injured by equipment at Moorhead Public Works

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
With COVID-19 vaccinations opening the possibility of travel to millions more Americans each...
Will travel costs change as vaccines roll out?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access
Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
ND man sentenced for bank fraud and stealing livestock