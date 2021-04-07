196 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, no new deaths

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 196 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported. 1,468 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 5.10%. There are 1,171 total active cases in the state with 30 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.