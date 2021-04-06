Advertisement

WH: No credential to show if vaccinated

In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is stressing that it won’t back any system “that requires Americans to carry a credential” to show they’ve been vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

She says companies or nonprofit groups might offer that kind of “tool” but the White House wants to be sure that “American’s privacy and rights” are protected. Psaki says the Biden administration will be issuing guidance around the matter soon.

So-called vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use, calling them an infringement on personal freedom and private health choices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
FARGODOME
Maroon 5 Concert Cancelled
Protest turns violent in Downtown Fargo on May 30. 2020.
Moorhead man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison following Fargo riots
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND

Latest News

Dog Attacked
Fargo Woman Searching For Witnesses After Her Dog Was Attacked
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Chair honoring Jefferson Davis apparently stolen from Alabama cemetery, held for ransom
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy's life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
Point of View April 6 - Part 2
Point of View April 6 - Part 2