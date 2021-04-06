Showers Move In Tonight

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY: Showers to the south will gradually continue to move north this evening and into tomorrow morning A better chance moves in on Wednesday, with temperatures only in the 40s for most and low 50s across the Devils Lake Basin where conditions will remain dry. A bit gray and breezy over the next several days.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A few showers are expected to linger into Thursday, mainly across MN, with highs warming into the 40s and low 50s. Another chance of showers exists on Friday with highs mostly in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: More sunshine is expected for the start of the weekend with temperatures warming into the 50s to near 60! On Sunday, there will be a low pressure system passing to our south and may bring us a few showers late, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s for most.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: To start the week, there will be a chance for more showers and even some snow as the low pressure system moves into MN. Temperatures look to only warm into the 40s and low 50s. Tuesday looks chillier under mainly cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy. Low: 40. High: 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Low: 39. High: 51.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Low: 38. High: 52.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 36. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late. Low: 37. High: 58.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow. Low: 33. High: 51.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 45.