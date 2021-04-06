Advertisement

Showers Move In Tonight

Rain chances stick around through Friday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY: Showers to the south will gradually continue to move north this evening and into tomorrow morning A better chance moves in on Wednesday, with temperatures only in the 40s for most and low 50s across the Devils Lake Basin where conditions will remain dry. A bit gray and breezy over the next several days.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A few showers are expected to linger into Thursday, mainly across MN, with highs warming into the 40s and low 50s. Another chance of showers exists on Friday with highs mostly in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: More sunshine is expected for the start of the weekend with temperatures warming into the 50s to near 60! On Sunday, there will be a low pressure system passing to our south and may bring us a few showers late, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s for most.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: To start the week, there will be a chance for more showers and even some snow as the low pressure system moves into MN. Temperatures look to only warm into the 40s and low 50s. Tuesday looks chillier under mainly cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy. Low: 40. High: 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Low: 39. High: 51.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy. Low: 38. High: 52.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 36. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late. Low: 37. High: 58.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow. Low: 33. High: 51.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 45.

Most Read

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
FARGODOME
Maroon 5 Concert Cancelled
Protest turns violent in Downtown Fargo on May 30. 2020.
Moorhead man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison following Fargo riots
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Pictures of buildings destroyed by fire near Wyndmere, ND on April 5, 2021.
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND

Latest News

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - April 6
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - April 6
Showers Move In Tonight
Weather - 4PM Weather April 6
Noon Weather - April 6
Noon Weather - April 6
Weather - Valley Today - April 6
Weather - Valley Today - April 6