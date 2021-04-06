One person injured by equipment at Moorhead Public Works

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was taken away by ambulance, but is said to be in stable condition, after an accident at the Moorhead Public Works office.

Moorhead Police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a person who was hit by a piece of equipment at 700 15th Avenue North in Moorhead.

Police do not have further information at this time, but may release additional details later today.

