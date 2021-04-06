Advertisement

NDT - New Spring Fashion Trends at The NINES

Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lauren Zima from The NINES in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota shares the newest spring fashion trends. Here are a few of the things she noticed during her recent trip to the market:

• Graphic Tees: Rock & Roll & concert tees, tees with positive sayings as well as tees with butterflies, tigers and lake inspired tees. I was seeing these casual tees worn with skirts, jeans & shorts! I love how they look paired with a cute skirt for a slightly dressier look.

• Tie Dye continues to be a big trend: Dresses, Tanks, Tops & Shorts

• 70′s inspired looks - vintage floral prints, flare jeans, wedge sandals & big sunglasses

• Off one shoulder tops, jumpsuits & dresses. I was seeing this trend on everything from casual tops to dressy tops, jumpsuits and dresses!

• Netted Tops & Summer Sweaters. I love how you can wear these tops now with jeans and you can wear them with shorts, cropped jeans or over a dress on chilly summer evenings!

• Embroidered detailing on tops and tanks.

• Puffy sleeves, ruffle sleeves and padded shoulders are trending.

• Joggers & Leggings are a must have for every closet for Spring & Summer! Perfect for traveling and running errands. You can also dress these up with a dressier top and blazer and dressy sandals for a less casual vibe.

• Summer Layers - Seeing Shakets (shirt jackets), windbreakers, lightweight cargo jackets, denim jackets, kimonos and blazers.

