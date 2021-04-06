Advertisement

Moorhead Public Schools launches new mobile app

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Public School District just announced a new mobile app to give parents quick and easy access to district information.

School officials say parents will be able to access news, notifications, lunch menus and stay informed on important events, information and activities within the school community.

The free app also features links to PowerSchool so parents can log in to view their child’s grades and assignments, meal balances or bus information.

The app automatically translates to the language settings of the user’s phone and is customizable so parents can select specific schools for updates or opt-in to receive push notifications.

Just search Moorhead Public Schools in your preferred app store. You can download the app for Android or iPhone.

Moorhead Public Schools also just launched a new website, featuring a clean and modern design with easier navigation on both mobile and desktop versions. The district is looking for feedback on the new website and mobile app, you can submit feedback here.

