Moorhead HS to host prom without the dance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead High students will finally get their prom after losing it last year to the COVID-19 pandemic. However there is a catch, there won’t be a dance.

“Yeah I’m sad because I never been able to go to the dance,” said Moorhead High School senior Summer Carlson. “I’m still glad I get to go to Grand March and wear my dress and stuff, but it’s sad.”

Grand March is still on for the students at MHS. Last year, events like prom and graduation were cancelled over COVID concerns. The school made their decision to keep in-line with COVID guidelines set forth by the state of Minnesota.

“I think after last year not being able to have prom, if we just get a little thing like walking through the march I think it’s good.” said MHS senior Greta Cole.

“You know I’m just glad we get some what of an experience, but with everything going on, you got to be smart.” said MHS senior Willow Carrier.

While Moorhead’s prom will look different to the ones in Fargo and West Fargo, the seniors are just glad to partake in the quintessential high school experience.

“For a lot of people this last year’s been really hard struggling with online school, people losing their jobs, things like that,” said MHS senior Jack Eisenzimmer. “So I think events like this that create some sense of normalcy are really uplifting and kind of like the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Moorhead’s prom is set for May 1.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.