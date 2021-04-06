Advertisement

Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND

Fire investigation graphic
Fire investigation graphic(Flame image courtesy Guido Jansen via Pixlr)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three farm buildings are destroyed following a large fire in the Southern Valley.

Crews were called to a farm near Wyndmere, ND on Monday, April 5 around 5:30 p.m. and saw three buildings up in flames.

All three of the buildings are destroyed.

Firefighters from multiple departments including Lidgerwood, Mooreton, Milnor and Barney all helped put out the flames.

There’s no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FARGODOME
Maroon 5 Concert Cancelled
Protest turns violent in Downtown Fargo on May 30. 2020.
Moorhead man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison following Fargo riots
Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Man Wanted By Otter Tail Co. Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Wanted man back in custody following temporary release
Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Public Schools are still set to have prom but with restrictive...
Prom is approaching, many changes underway

Latest News

Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Moorhead High School
Moorhead HS to host prom without the dance
Weather - 10:00PM Weather April 5
Weather - 10:00PM Weather April 5
News - Father Outraged over son being bullied and physically assaulted
News - Father Outraged over son being bullied and physically assaulted