Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three farm buildings are destroyed following a large fire in the Southern Valley.

Crews were called to a farm near Wyndmere, ND on Monday, April 5 around 5:30 p.m. and saw three buildings up in flames.

All three of the buildings are destroyed.

Firefighters from multiple departments including Lidgerwood, Mooreton, Milnor and Barney all helped put out the flames.

There’s no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

