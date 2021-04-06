Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A father is outraged after his son has been continuously bullied at Jamestown High School.

Chris Carneal Sr. of Jamestown is filled with many emotions.

“Hurt, lost, confused, disappointed, a little bit of everything,” he said.

Those feelings stem from his son being assaulted, last week, at the school.

“They started bashing me and they were talking about my dad. When I got past the library halls, they started whacking me and that’s when I dropped my phone. He threw me on the ground and he started bashing me,” Chris Carneal Jr. recalled of the incident.

Chris Jr., a senior at the high school, said the bullying has only become worse in the last few weeks.

“It’s been constant the last few weeks. I don’t know why people bash me or maybe they just want someone to pick on,” he said.

Chris said it makes it difficult to get through the school day.

“I don’t feel safe. If I want to get up and go to the bathroom, I just don’t feel safe no more,” he expressed.

Chris Sr. said he gave the school a heads up about the bullying.

“The worst part for me is I warned the principal about this stuff two weeks ago. I told him this is quite enough, we need to fix this. Something needs to be done right now,” he said.

The response he got back, didn’t turn into the action he says he was looking for.

“Don’t worry I’m going to fix the problem. Don’t worry we will get to the end of this,” Carneal said. “At the end of the day, we’re not getting anywhere.”

Valley News Live reached out to Jamestown High School. Officials declined to comment on the specific incident, but released this statement.

Chris Sr. said all he wants his son’s horror to end.

“I just want it to stop,” he expressed. “I would like to see my son be able to go to school and, feel safe and feel secure at school like he should on a daily basis.”

Until then, the high school senior said he will keep trying to push forward with his life.

“I’m going to fight through it and try to get to the end. I fought this long so, I’ll get it.”

