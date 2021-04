FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several more options to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Fargo this week. The vaccines will be given at the former Gordman’s site, with options ranging from 7:30 A.M. - 7 P.M. Tuesday 4/6, 1 P.M. - 7 P.M. Wednesday 4/7 and 7:30 A.M. - 7 P.M. Thursday 4/8.

