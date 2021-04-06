Fargo Catholic Diocese reinstates obligation to attend mass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bishop of the Fargo Diocese is bringing faithful life back to normal and reinstating the obligation to attend mass for Catholics.

Bishop John T. Folda released a statement saying the obligation will be reinstated on May 1, 2021. The obligation to attend mass had been dispensed on March 17, 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Bishop still says people who are ill, recently exposed to COVID-19, those confined to their home or health facility, those who care for the sick and those in a high-risk category to become ill are still dispensed from the obligation to attend mass in-person.

The statement urges Catholics to consult their priest if questions arise about their personal situation.

