Burning leaves leads to fish house, shed & woods fire

Fire danger graphic
Fire danger graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEAR PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing citations after their brush pile fire led to a fish house, shed and nearby woods starting on fire.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire on Monday, April 5 around 1:30 p.m. to the area by 3rd Crow Wing Lake, which is southeast of Park Rapids.

When authorities arrived, they saw the fires and worked with the Minnesota DNR to put them out.

Officials later learned Tracy Lach of Nevis was burning leaves and brush earlier in the day, and when Lach left, the fire rekindled and spread.

No one was hurt by the flames. Hubbard County is currently under burning restrictions and the Sheriff’s Office says enforcement action will be taken.

