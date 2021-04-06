UPDATE: 4th Ave. N. open again after fire at Minnkota Recycling

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: 4th Avenue North is open again.

The Fargo Fire Department says there were no civilian or responder injuries as a result of the fire. The incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Fargo Firefighters responded to a fire at Minnkota Recycling at around 12:30 p.m. on April 6th.

Officials say the fire began inside a cardboard compactor and began to spread to cardboard material outside.

The building’s sprinkler system kept the fire contained to that area, but crews are still working on putting it out.

4th Avenue North is closed at 10th Street North until further notice.

