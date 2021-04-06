Advertisement

261 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 261 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,468 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 138 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.09 percent.

There are now 1,142 active cases in North Dakota, with 30 patients hospitalized.

