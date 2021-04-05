Several Chances for Rain this Week

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the 50s and 60s remain for Tuesday with rain moving in from the south later in the day. A better chance moves in on Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s. A bit gray and breezy over the next several days.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A few showers are expected to linger into Thursday, main;y across MN, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s. Another chance of showers exists on Friday with highs mostly in the 50s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies return to start the weekend with temperatures warming into the 50s to near 60. On Sunday, there will be a low pressure system passing to our south and may bring us a few showers with temperatures in the 50s for most.

MONDAY: To start the week, there will be a chance for more showers and even some mixed showers as the low pressure system moves into MN. Temperatures look to only warm into the 40s and low 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. PM rain showers south. High: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low: 40. High: 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 39. High: 58.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/wind. Low: 38. High: 55.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 37. High: 58.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of mixed showers/rain. Low: 33. High: 51.