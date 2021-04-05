Prom is approaching, many changes underway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many students are wondering what their prom will look like this year. The school districts in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead have each put their plans together for students to not only enjoy prom but gather safely.

At Fargo Public Schools, the administration is working on event details and safety procedures with Fargo Cass Public Health. Masks will be required for attendees. For Grand March events, each couple attending will be allotted 4 spectator tickets, which will place their gyms at 50% capacity. Davies High School’s prom is set for April 10th, North High School for April 17th, and South High School for April 24th.

At West Fargo Public Schools, the district has moved forward with planning prom events at both West Fargo and Sheyenne High Schools. Both events will include a Grand March, dance, and a post-prom party. For the Grand March, each senior participant will receive vouchers for two spectators, while underclassmen participants each receive one voucher. Masks are still required on school district property. Sheyenne High School’s prom is set for April 24th and West Fargo High School’s for May 1st.

At Moorhead Area Public Schools, due to the current health guidelines for the state of Minnesota, will not be able to host a dance as part of prom. The guidelines are restrictive about the number of attendees allowed at an indoor event and possible interaction between groups of people. If the guidelines from the state change, staff will make every attempt to modify their plans if possible. Prom is set for May 1st.

