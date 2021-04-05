Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.

The Miami company said its precautions go well beyond steps taken by others in the travel and leisure industry that have already reopened, including airlines, hotel, restaurants and sporting events.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd plans to begin U.S. sailings at 60% of capacity and raise that to 80% in August and 100% in September. Norwegian also operates Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The company’s shares jumped 7.2% Monday and pulled the shares of rival cruise lines higher. Carnival Corp. rose 4.7% and Royal Caribbean Group gained 2.9%.

CEO Frank Del Rio detailed the request in a letter to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has blocked cruise ships from U.S. ports with a no-sail order since March 2020, after outbreaks on several ships around the world.

On Friday, the CDC updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. It also issued more technical details around its conditional plan to allow cruise ships in U.S. ports, but it did not say when cruise lines could resume sailing.

Still, Walensky urged caution and said she would “advocate against general travel overall” given the rising number of infections.

The CDC said Monday that it “is committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising” following a phased approach. “Cruising safely and responsibly during a global pandemic is difficult,” especially with concern over new variants of COVID-19, the agency added.

An industry trade group, the Cruise Lines International Association, blasted the CDC’s updated guidance and called for the agency to lift its no-sail order.

“The new requirements are unduly burdensome, largely unworkable, and seem to reflect a zero-risk objective rather than the mitigation approach to COVID that is the basis for every other US sector of our society,” the group said. It said the CDC’s requirements are hurting nearly half a million American workers at businesses that service cruise ships, “with no reasonable timeline provided for the safe return of cruising.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FARGODOME
Maroon 5 Concert Cancelled
Protest turns violent in Downtown Fargo on May 30. 2020.
Moorhead man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison following Fargo riots
Father Outraged Over Son Being Bullied And Physically Assaulted At Jamestown High School
Man Wanted By Otter Tail Co. Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Wanted man back in custody following temporary release
Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Public Schools are still set to have prom but with restrictive...
Prom is approaching, many changes underway

Latest News

Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police chief: Fired officer broke policy in pinning Floyd; testimony in Chauvin trial continues
The Food and Drug Administration approved Qelbree (KELL’-bree) for treating attention deficit...
FDA approves first new ADHD drug in over a decade for children
The company was once one of the top three global smartphone makers with displays and cameras...
LG announces plans to leave smartphone market
Fire investigation graphic
Fire destroys multiple buildings near Wyndmere, ND