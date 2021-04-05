NDT - Events at Four Star Ninja Academy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Star Ninja Academy is a ninja warrior training facility in Fargo. And although it may sound intimidating, kids and adults of all ages and skill levels can have fun, and become stronger. Co-owner Dustin Hjelmstad talks about some upcoming events you may want to sign up for.

Nerf Night - This is a monthly event. The next one starts at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, April 16. Limited capacity, so you must sign up prior to coming. Bring your own nerf guns and safety glasses (required) for a night of games and challenges.

First Timers Ninja Competition on Saturday, April 24 - If you are new to ninja and want to get some exposure to the competition setting, sign up for the First Timers Competition! The course will be designed for entry-level ninjas and athletes will compete with others in their age group.

Kids Night Out - This is a monthly event. Parents can drop off their kids and enjoy a night out! Check the website for the next Kids Night Out.

Intro membership for $45 - This is a one-month trial membership, no contract!

Four Star Ninja Academy is located at 4410 18th Avenue South in Fargo. Check it out at FourStarNinja.com or on Facebook at Four Star Ninja Academy.

