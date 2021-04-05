Advertisement

Medora grass fire 100% contained

Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.
(Julie Martin/KFYR TV)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters are reporting that 100% of the Medora grass fire that started Thursday is contained and an estimated 2,276 acres burned.

The area affected by the wildfire remains closed at this time for public health and safety. This includes the Buffalo Gap Trail from I-94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the National Park Boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.

