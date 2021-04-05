Advertisement

Maroon 5 Concert Cancelled

FARGODOME
FARGODOME(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maroon 5 concert at the FARGODOME has been cancelled. The concert had been rescheduled for August 6, 2021 after its 2020 tour dates were postponed because of the pandemic.

Ticket purchases will be refunded as follows:

  • Credit Card Purchases will be automatically refunded. There is nothing further you need to do.
  • Cash Purchases: Bring your tickets to the FARGODOME 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, starting Tuesday, April 6
    • Or mail your Tickets to FARGODOME 1800 North University Drive Fargo, ND 58102 Attn: Box Office Please include your mailing address and a daytime phone number.

If you purchased tickets through a resale site, you must contact the reseller for instructions.

