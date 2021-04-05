Advertisement

Former Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines pilot is being accused of indecent exposure during a flight last year from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida.

According to a filing in federal district court in Maryland, Michael Haak exposed himself during the flight last August.

The brief filing doesn’t indicate if Haak has a lawyer.

Southwest says the pilot left the airline before the company was aware of the incident, and says it has since been cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

