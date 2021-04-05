Firefighters battling blaze at Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From one battle, to another. With news of Medora’s fire becoming controlled, firefighters are now heading to Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit to handle another wildfire.

“It spread pretty fast, and we got resources up here as fast as we could,” said Jay Mickey, the Incident Commander who also overseen the Medora fire.

The fire started Saturday evening north of the park and went into the park Sunday due to high winds. It forced the closure of Highway 85 multiple times over the weekend. At this time, officials estimate more than 3,000 acres have been burned from the fire and another 2,000 acres were “back burned” to set up a perimeter alongside Highway 85 and the scenic road.

“When you remove fuels from a facility or area you’re trying to protect, that gives you a buffer zone around that facility,” said Wendy Ross, the park’s superintendent.

Wendy Ross says back burns were beneficial in fighting the Medora fire and keeping attractions like the Medora Amphitheater.

Expecting a dry spring, officials believe this could be a long season for firefighters. However, there is hope that some moisture this week could come and help alleviate the damage.

“If we get precipitation on the back burn, we’re going to see some nice green grass come in,” said Ross.

The fire is 30% contained at this time and whether or not that improves depends on how much the wind cooperates. No injuries or structural damage are reported at this time, but campgrounds and other facilities within the park remain at risk.

