Farmers in the Valley still optimistic despite drought conditions

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Farmers in the Red River Valley say it’s still a little too early to be worried about the recent winds and dry conditions, as our clay-like soil still has some moisture in it.

“Typically on a dry year we can do ok in the Valley. Once you get out west, out in western North Dakota, when things get dry, they get ugly,” Eric Jia said.

The old saying is, ‘Plant in dust, your bins will bust. Plant in mud, your crop’s a dud.’ However, that doesn’t mean local farmers like Darwin Duval aren’t hoping for just a little bit of rain.

“If it don’t rain, the bins won’t bust because there won’t be anything in them. The drier we are, it seems like the wind blows and then the dirt starts to move and we have no control,” he said.

“If a guy could get the wheat seeded, and if we got anywhere up to half an inch to an inch, that would probably be just about perfect,” Jia said.

“We had a lot of fog in January, and usually 90 days after that we get rain,” Duval said.

Both say while they know they don’t really have a say, two or more inches of rain would be too much and could create a messy rest of the spring.

“I will take it drier than wetter. I don’t like digging mud out of stuff, and plugging stuff out. I don’t like being covered head-to-toe in mud. I don’t like getting stuck in the mud, I don’t like driving in mud. I don’t want to have anything to do with mud,” Jia said.

Both added that so far, everyone is still holding on to hope for a healthy harvest.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.