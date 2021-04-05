Essentia Health holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all North Dakotans 16 and older with no appointment necessary during their walk-in clinics.

These clinics will be held April 6th, 7th and 8th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the former Gordman’s building (5100 14th Ave S, Fargo).

Essentia says there will be limited number of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but only on the 6th.

If you want to schedule an appointment for a later date, you can use MyChart or call 833-494-0836 to schedule. MyChart can be accessed at EssentiaHealth.org or as an app in your device’s app store.

