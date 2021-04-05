Dystynee Avery murder case turns one

MOORHEAD M.N. (Valley News Live) - This weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.

Avery was last seen and heard from by friends and family on April 3, 2020, and was last known to be temporarily staying with 27-year-old Ethan Broad in his Moorhead apartment.

Broad reported Avery missing the following day, but Moorhead Police didn’t officially start investigating until days later when Avery’s mom, Doreen reported her daughter missing. Doreen and Dystynee usually spoke on the phone or over FaceTime every day, multiple times a day. Doreen has told Valley News Live multiple times, she knew something wasn’t right when she didn’t hear from her daughter for multiple days in a row.

When officers later conducted a follow-up interview with Broad at the Moorhead Police Department, court documents say Broad told officers that Dystynee was dead.

Documents say Broad admitted he dismembered Avery’s body in his garage and then threw her body in the apartment dumpsters.

Officers later conducted a search warrant at Broad’s apartment and garage where court documents say they found a saw that Broad claimed he used on Avery. On the saw, was what appeared to be blood and human tissue. Documents say also located in the garage were several blue bins with blood on them.

Inside the apartment, several spots were located that appeared to be cleaned-up blood. Documents say Broad told officers he had cleaned up the blood spots with bleach.

Broad has since been charged with second-degree murder. Broad pled guilty in January, however, in mid-February, Broad stated he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea and asked to take the case to trial. Another competency evaluation has been ordered for Broad before his case moves forward.

27-year-old Andrea Payne and 23-year-old David Erno have also since been charged and have each pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender in second-degree murder.

Court documents say Payne admitted to police she had been in the apartment when Avery was killed.

Payne told officers she heard Broad and Avery fighting, but said she did not get up from the couch to see what was going on. Payne says she then heard loud thumps or strikes, and Broad soon came out and told her he hit Avery over the head with a lead pipe and had ‘cracked her skull open,’ documents said.

Payne said she did not do anything to check on the victim, and soon left. When she returned several hours later, Erno was with her. Payne says she noticed blood on Broad’s face, and says while she was making a sandwich Broad admitted to killing Avery.

Documents say Erno wiped Dystynee’s computer of any trace of the victim and destroyed it. Documents say a google search on Erno’s phone backs up his statement, showing a search for ‘how to wipe a computer clean.’

Documents also say Payne and Erno did not report the death of Dystynee and obstructed officers’ investigation, as well as tampered with evidence.

34-year-old Brandon Erbstoesster is also charged with aiding an offender, after court documents say he did a walk-through of the apartment Dystynee was killed inside of to make sure any of her belongings were not visible, and blood had been cleaned. He set to plead guilty later this month.

Erno will be sentenced on April 19. Payne will be sentenced in early May.

