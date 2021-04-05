Advertisement

Clay County Public Health offering vaccine to people ages 18 and up

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health will be offering the vaccine to people ages 18 and up at its upcoming clinics.

It’ll be held Tuesday, April 6th from 11:00 a.m.-2:15 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Both clinics will be at the Hjemkomst Center.

You must set an appointment to get the vaccine and you can do that by clicking here.

